DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200

Berdean "Dean" Padgett


1934 - 2020
Berdean "Dean" Padgett Obituary
Berdean â€œDeanâ€ Padgett

Berdean "Dean" Padgett, 85, of Krum, Texas passed away on February 18, 2020 in Denton, Texas. She was born on March 17, 1934 in Denton, Texas to William Gillis and Berva Dove (Nimmo) Hammett.

She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Dean loved to dance, paint, and fashion. She had a strong personality, with a great smile. Her family that succeed her are strong and amazing individuals with lots of memories of love for their mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her sons, Larry Read and wife Connie of Krum, Mark Padgett and wife Stacey of Aubrey, daughter, Bunny Yarbrough and husband Tim of Glen Rose, Texas, grandchildren, Jesse Padgett, Vicki Jones, Scott Read, Shay Read, Lance Read, Lindsay Sanford and Trevor Yarbrough and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis E. Padgett, brother, Billy Wayne Hammett and her mother and father.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 5-7PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2020
