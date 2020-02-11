Home

Bernard Lee Woodrum


1951 - 2020
Bernard Lee Woodrum Obituary
Bernard Lee Woodrum

Bernard Lee Woodrum, 68, passed away on February 9, 2020 in Denton, TX. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend; always willing to come over and help at any time of day or night.

He was born on October 10, 1951 in Huntington, West Virginia to Richard and Irene (McCloskey) Woodrum.

Bernard graduated from Grapevine High School in 1968 and worked in the metroplex his entire career. He was a commercial HVAC technician and retired from Brandt Engineering in 2015.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Irene Woodrum.

He is survived by his five siblings; Anita Woodrum, Rita Phelps & husband Mike, Peggy Reuling, Bonnie Dektor & husband Steve, and Neil Woodrum; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Valley View Cemetery, with Deacon Barry Sweeden officiating.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 11, 2020
