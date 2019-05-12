Bernice Heffley



On May 9, 2017, My most beautiful, most loving wife, Bernice Heffley, left me to go live with another Man. Although we had been married for sixty-five years, I always knew that she loved Him more than she loved me. And that He loved her more than I could ever love her and that He could give her much, much, more than I could ever give her.



I would hear her talking to Him every morning before breakfast, and even though I could not hear His end of the conversation, I would sometimes read the letters He had written to her. In one of those letters, He would strongly encourage her to always be submissive to me as long as she was married to me, which she was, though sometimes reluctantly. In other letters, He would tell her that He was building a beautiful mansion for her, and some day He would come get her and take her to live with Him in that beautiful city where He was building her mansion; and He did on May 9, 2107.



He never broke one of His promises. You may ask: "Who is this Man"? Well, His name is "JESUS".



I realize now that she is right where she was meant to be, RIGHT WHERE SHE WAS MEANT - TO BE - since before she was ever born. I love you Darlin'. Enjoy your new robe and your new home. I miss you more than you'll ever know, but - I'll see ya soon. Dan. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 12, 2019