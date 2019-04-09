Home

Edwards Funeral Home
301 South Lamar
Eastland, TX 76448
(254) 629-2611
Bernice Smith


Bernice Smith Obituary
Bernice Smith

Bernice Smith, 99, passed from this life to the next on Monday, April 1, 2019. Graveside service was held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Murray Cemetery in Carbon, officiated by Dr. Carroll A. Caddell under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home of Eastland.

Bernice Elizabeth Bergstrom was born on August 28, 1919 in Bernham, Texas to Phillip Bergstrom and Elizabeth Hopf. She married Joe Smith, and he preceded her in death. Mrs. Smith had been employed by general Dynamics until her retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, and a sister, Doris E. Caddell.

Survivors are her son, Joe Smith; daughter, Phyllis Looney and husband, Philippe Arrighi; and grandchildren, Chad Smith and Chandler Smith.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2019
