Bert Pope III
Bert Pope III, 80, of Ponder passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Denton, Texas. He was born on January 20, 1939 to Bert and Dorothy Pope Jr. in Ponder, Texas.
Bert worked for Bell Helicopter as an Aircraft Mechanic for 36 years before retiring. He married Glenda Smith on April 10, 1959.
Visitation is will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at DeBerry Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at DeBerry Funeral Directors. Interment will follow at Eakins Cemetery in Ponder.
Bert is survived by his sons, Victor Pope and wife Cindy, Bart Pope and wife Laura, brothers, Phillip Pope and wife Nadine, Barry Pope and wife Jan, and sister, Judy Wheeler, along with 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Bert is preceded in death by his wife Glenda Pope and his parents.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2019