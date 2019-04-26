Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
For more information about
Bert Pope
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bert Pope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bert Pope III


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bert Pope III Obituary
Bert Pope III

Bert Pope III, 80, of Ponder passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Denton, Texas. He was born on January 20, 1939 to Bert and Dorothy Pope Jr. in Ponder, Texas.

Bert worked for Bell Helicopter as an Aircraft Mechanic for 36 years before retiring. He married Glenda Smith on April 10, 1959.

Visitation is will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at DeBerry Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at DeBerry Funeral Directors. Interment will follow at Eakins Cemetery in Ponder.

Bert is survived by his sons, Victor Pope and wife Cindy, Bart Pope and wife Laura, brothers, Phillip Pope and wife Nadine, Barry Pope and wife Jan, and sister, Judy Wheeler, along with 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Bert is preceded in death by his wife Glenda Pope and his parents.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now