Bertie Bell Boaz
Bertie Bell Boaz, 90, of Argyle passed away on July 22,2019 at her home. She was born on September 26, 1928 in Roby, Texas to J.B. and Roxie (Youngblood) Haggard.
Leroy and Bertie were married In Decatur, TX on February 3, 1945. At the time of Leroy's passing in 1992 they had celebrated 47 years of marriage. During their marriage they lived in Krum, TX, Abilene, KS, Grapevine and Roanoke. While in Kansas they adopted their first son, Chris. Several years later, back in Texas, they adopted their second son, Terry.
Bertie enjoyed selling quilts and collectibles at Canton Trade Days, the Grapevine Sale, and during Heritage Days at Six Flags. Leroy and Bertie, along with friends from Kansas started the first on-site church services at Canton.
As a married couple they owned and maintained several types of business: farming, cattle, Boaz Upholstery, & Roanoke Land and Cattle.
Since Bertie did not complete her high school education it was incredibly important to her that her grandchildren have every opportunity to earn as high a level of education as possible. Mathematics was her best subject which made her a great asset to keeping the books for their businesses.
Beyond family, God and serving others was a priority for Leroy and Bertie. The Roanoke church of Christ was home for the couple for many years and Bertie continued keeping her pew warm every time the doors were open for as long as she was physically able.
She had two amazing caregivers, Diana and Christi, that went above and beyond patient care to keep her company every day. Without their knowledge and experience we would have been at a great disadvantage in keeping Bertie at home where she passed peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, from this earth and welcomed into the pearly gates of Heaven, reunited with Leroy and loved one who passed before her.
She is survived by her sons, Chris Boaz, wife Cammy and Terry Boaz, wife LuCinda, all of Argyle, Texas, brother, Billy Haggard of Ennis, Texas, grandchildren, Emily Boaz, Kati Boaz, Korky Boaz and Cody Toler, and three great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Boaz, sisters, Alice Masters and Maggie Briggs, brothers, Willie Haggard, C.G. Haggard, Bobby Haggard, Jimmy Haggard and Jack Haggard.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 1-3 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019, 10 AM at the Roanoke Church of Christ in Roanoke, Texas. Interment will follow at Bluebonnet Hills Cemetery in Colleyville, Texas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 28, 2019