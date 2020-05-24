|
Betha Lee Miller Nance
On May 19, 2020, Betha "Beth" Lee Miller Nance, age 81, left to spend eternity with her Lord and Savior and to be reunited with her beloved husband who passed away just a short 8 weeks ago. Although the family is deeply saddened by these losses, they are comforted in knowing Beth and Don are together and rejoicing in Heaven. Beth was born March 19, 1939 on the family farm near Gunter, TX to Lee Roy Miller and Lorene Marr Miller. She graduated from Gunter High School having married the love of her life, Donald W. Nance, at age 16. She and Don were blessed with a beautiful marriage spanning 65 years. They had two sons, Roy Don, born in 1958 and Michael Wayne "Mickey", born in 1960.
Don's military career brought the family to Denton, TX in 1963. As she raised her sons, Beth also dedicated 30 years to the University of North Texas, retiring as the Assistant Director of Housing in 2000. She then went on to manage and insurance company as an independent broker until her final retirement at age 78. She was an avid reader and expert quilter. She was a member of Gateway Baptist Church of Denton and regularly active with the children's ministry.
Those who knew Beth know of her selfless love and caring for her family and friends, and unconditional acceptance of others. She was so proud of her sons and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beth also built lasting friendships with those she met through work, church, and various community organizations such as The Ariel and Shakespeare Clubs of Denton.
Beth was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Donald W. Nance, and brother, Roy Miller. She is survived by sons Roy Nance & wife Barbara of Corinth, TX and Mickey Nance & wife Beth of Denton, TX; grandchildren Caryn Alisha Riggs (Clay), Forrest Nance (Amanda), Baylie Sanford (Shane), Dana Nance, Lauren David (Steven); great-grandchildren Taylor, Kenzie, Caleb, Abel, Isaac, Wayland, Shepherd, Ella and Piper, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A double Memorial Celebration of Life for Beth and Don will be held in the coming weeks at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton. Those who would like to honor Beth's memory at this time, please consider a donation to the .
The family would like to thank Heaven at Home Senior Care and the staff at Medical City Denton for their loving care and compassion.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 24, 2020