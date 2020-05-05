|
Betty Carlene Fanning
Betty Carlene Fanning, 86, of Keller, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 surrounded by family at her home in Keller.
Mrs. Fanning was born on December 31, 1933 in Sanger to Carl and Ruby (George) Newland. She was married to H.C. "Pete" Fanning on December 15, 1951 in Fort Worth. She owned and operated the Funtime Playschool in Keller for many years.
Betty is survived by her husband, Pete Fanning of Keller; sons, Dan and Kathy Fanning of Boyd, Don Fanning of Keller, Darrell Fanning of Boyd, Dale Fanning of Boyd; sisters, Billie Mozelle Norman of Conroe, Robin Melinda Starnes of Duncan, OK; brother, Ronnie Newland of Lone Oak; grandchildren, Daniellie, Andrea, Derek, Dylan, Dallas; great-grandchildren, Dakota, Deeanna, Kyle, Diem, Devin, Mackenzie; great great-grandchildren, J.J., Zepplin.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust, Denton. A graveside service will held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Park, 3801 Roselawn Dr., Denton.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 5, 2020