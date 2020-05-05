Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Roselawn Memorial Park
Denton, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Fanning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Carlene Fanning


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Carlene Fanning Obituary
Betty Carlene Fanning

Betty Carlene Fanning, 86, of Keller, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 surrounded by family at her home in Keller.

Mrs. Fanning was born on December 31, 1933 in Sanger to Carl and Ruby (George) Newland. She was married to H.C. "Pete" Fanning on December 15, 1951 in Fort Worth. She owned and operated the Funtime Playschool in Keller for many years.

Betty is survived by her husband, Pete Fanning of Keller; sons, Dan and Kathy Fanning of Boyd, Don Fanning of Keller, Darrell Fanning of Boyd, Dale Fanning of Boyd; sisters, Billie Mozelle Norman of Conroe, Robin Melinda Starnes of Duncan, OK; brother, Ronnie Newland of Lone Oak; grandchildren, Daniellie, Andrea, Derek, Dylan, Dallas; great-grandchildren, Dakota, Deeanna, Kyle, Diem, Devin, Mackenzie; great great-grandchildren, J.J., Zepplin.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust, Denton. A graveside service will held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Park, 3801 Roselawn Dr., Denton.

Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -