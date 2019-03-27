Home

DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Betty Rider
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Directors
2025 West University
Denton, TX
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
New Home Cemetery
Dover, OK
Betty Carol Rider Obituary
Betty Carol Rider

Betty Carol Rider, 87, of Denton passed away on March 24, 2019 in Denton. Betty was born on October 1, 1931 in Dover, Oklahoma to Opie and Sylvia (Shearer) Curtis.

She married Ralph Rider on December 24th, 1949 and shared 68 years of marriage. She worked for the Texas Department of Human Services and retired after 17 years. Betty always enjoyed surrounding herself with friends and family as often as possible.

She is survived by her grandson, Kent Rider and his wife Lauren and three great grandchildren, Brittney, Ashley and Brayton of Sanger, TX. Along with many other loving family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Rider, son, Bill Rider, brothers Paul Curtis, O.D. Curtis and Bill Curtis, sister, Amanda Colton and her mother and father.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas from 6-8 PM. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at New Home Cemetery in Dover, Oklahoma.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2019
