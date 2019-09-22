|
|
Betty Carol Wright
Betty Carol Wright, 77, passed away in Denton on September 10, 2019. Betty was born in rural Denton County, Texas on September 28, 1941 the daughter of Thomas Clay Wright, Jr, and Florence Curina Perkins Wright.
Betty is survived by her sister Elizabeth Curina Morris of Justin; niece Synthia Morris of Colorado Springs, Colorado; great nieces Amber Morris of Denton and Ashley Hughes of California; great nephew Matthew Duwane Morris of Denton and great-great niece Astrid Hughes of California. Betty was predeceased by her parents and nephew, Gary Duwane Morris.
Betty attended Robert E. Lee Elementary, North Texas Laboratory School and was a graduate of Denton High School class of 1961 and Haltom City Beauty College. She worked as a beautician before becoming a cashier at Duke & Ayers on the square. and later retired after 26 years from Denton's original Kmart.
She was a member of Victory Baptist Church, Sanger, Texas and an active member of the Denton Senior Center quilting class. She enjoyed quilting, embroidery, reading, jigsaw puzzles, travel, and southern gospel music. She won several ribbons for her quilts at the North Texas fair. She loved animals of all kinds and enjoyed her sister's llama, Rory Calhoun, and Barbados sheep, particularly a recent born lamb she named Buttons.
Services were officiated by Reverend Andy Walters and Pastor Robert Graf.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019