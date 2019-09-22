Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Carol Wright


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Carol Wright Obituary
Betty Carol Wright

Betty Carol Wright, 77, passed away in Denton on September 10, 2019. Betty was born in rural Denton County, Texas on September 28, 1941 the daughter of Thomas Clay Wright, Jr, and Florence Curina Perkins Wright.

Betty is survived by her sister Elizabeth Curina Morris of Justin; niece Synthia Morris of Colorado Springs, Colorado; great nieces Amber Morris of Denton and Ashley Hughes of California; great nephew Matthew Duwane Morris of Denton and great-great niece Astrid Hughes of California. Betty was predeceased by her parents and nephew, Gary Duwane Morris.

Betty attended Robert E. Lee Elementary, North Texas Laboratory School and was a graduate of Denton High School class of 1961 and Haltom City Beauty College. She worked as a beautician before becoming a cashier at Duke & Ayers on the square. and later retired after 26 years from Denton's original Kmart.

She was a member of Victory Baptist Church, Sanger, Texas and an active member of the Denton Senior Center quilting class. She enjoyed quilting, embroidery, reading, jigsaw puzzles, travel, and southern gospel music. She won several ribbons for her quilts at the North Texas fair. She loved animals of all kinds and enjoyed her sister's llama, Rory Calhoun, and Barbados sheep, particularly a recent born lamb she named Buttons.

Services were officiated by Reverend Andy Walters and Pastor Robert Graf.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.