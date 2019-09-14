Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Roselawn Memorial Park
Denton, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Wrigjt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Carol Wrigjt


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Carol Wrigjt Obituary
Betty Carol Wright

Betty Carol Wright, 77, passed away in Denton on September 10, 2019. Betty was born in rural Denton County, Texas on September 28, 1941 the daughter of Thomas Clay Wright Jr. and Florence Curina Perkins Wright.

Betty is survived her sister Elizabeth Curina Morris of Justin and niece Synthia Morris of Colorado Springs, CO.; great nieces Amber Morris of Denton and Ashley Hughes of California; and great nephew Matthew Morris of Denton.

Betty was a graduate of Haltom City Beauty College and Denton High School class of 1959. She worked at Duke and Ayers as cashier and later retired after 26 years from Denton's original K-Mart.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday September 14, 2019 at 10:00am at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton. A small visitation and viewing will take place at the gravesite before the service.

On line condolences may be made at

www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now