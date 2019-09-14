|
|
Betty Carol Wright
Betty Carol Wright, 77, passed away in Denton on September 10, 2019. Betty was born in rural Denton County, Texas on September 28, 1941 the daughter of Thomas Clay Wright Jr. and Florence Curina Perkins Wright.
Betty is survived her sister Elizabeth Curina Morris of Justin and niece Synthia Morris of Colorado Springs, CO.; great nieces Amber Morris of Denton and Ashley Hughes of California; and great nephew Matthew Morris of Denton.
Betty was a graduate of Haltom City Beauty College and Denton High School class of 1959. She worked at Duke and Ayers as cashier and later retired after 26 years from Denton's original K-Mart.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday September 14, 2019 at 10:00am at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton. A small visitation and viewing will take place at the gravesite before the service.
On line condolences may be made at
www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 14, 2019