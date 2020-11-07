1/1
Betty Jean (Gresham) Crider
1938 - 2020
Betty Jean Gresham Crider

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Mrs. Betty Jean Gresham Crider, age 82, of Ponder, Texas, passed away Wednesday morning, November 4, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

She was born February 2, 1938, in Denton County, to the late Ottis and Ella (Owens) Gresham.

Betty married her high school sweetheart, Carl Crider Jr., on July 31, 1955 in Ponder, Texas. Together, they accomplished many things over the next 65 years. In 1978, Carl and Betty built a Masonry Restoration & Waterproofing business from the ground up; Frontier Waterproofing is still family-owned and operated and running strong - a family legacy by Carl & Betty.

Betty was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ponder, Texas. Though she couldn't attend as often in the past decade, her faith in God remained strong.

Her greatest joys in life were the memories she made with her husband and their 4 children, 8 grandchildren, and 15 (soon to be 16) great-grandchildren, all of whom she was very proud of. Betty & Carl never passed up an opportunity to travel with their family, attend family events, or make special memories with their family.

In between attending their great grandkids' sporting events, running a successful business, and visiting with family, Carl & Betty traveled the globe. Their world travels included Egypt, Turkey, Italy, England, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Monaco. Though they'd been everywhere, some of their favorite times were spent watching the Dallas Mavericks and the Texas Rangers, whether it be a World Series game in Arlington, TX, a Spring Training game in Surprise, AZ, or an All-Star Game in San Diego, CA. They were blessed with a multitude of travel experiences, and Betty was always happy to share the experiences with friends and family.

Betty is survived by her husband, Carl Crider Jr; sister, Mary Pennington; brother, MD Gresham; daughter, Kelli Crider Shrum; son, Rick Crider and wife Donna; son, Mike Crider and wife Stephanie; son Terry Crider and wife Marty; grandchildren Randy & Jamie Crider, Lori Akins, Melissa & Nick Calhoun, Tiffany & Josh Murdock, Haleigh & Tyler Harrison, Jordan & Megan Crider, Chelsea & Travis Carlile, and Jimmy Shrum; great grandchildren Tyler, Clay & Sean Akins, Kenzie, Timber, & Kaycee Crider, Presley, Peyton, & Parker Calhoun, Brooke & Blake Murdock, Hudson & Everleigh Harrison, Ava & Zoe Carlile, and Vada Crider.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Ruth (Gresham) Horton, and her brothers, Floyd Gresham, Wayne Gresham, RG Gresham, Homer Gresham, and Cotton Gresham.

She will be missed greatly by family and numerous friends.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Ponder, located at 101 S, TX-156, Ponder, TX 76259, and the burial will be at Eakin Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30 - 2:00, and the funeral will be at 2:00, followed by the burial.

Betty's family will serve as pallbearers: grandsons Randy Crider, Jordan Crider, Jimmy Shrum, and grandsons-in-law Nick Calhoun, Tyler Harrison, and Travis Carlile.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Ponder
NOV
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Ponder
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
November 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
November 6, 2020
What a sweet lady she was. Prayers for the family.
Howard Kinsel
Friend
November 5, 2020
When She was born ~ God looked around & said, it is good! She was a Original Woman of God, who loved everyone. She had the best personality ever ~ being as witty & full of humor &
compassion, she was always so kind. Never saw her when she did not have a quick wick joke, to share w/others.
She always brought light to every room she walked in. She left a Awesome trail of laughter & giggles wherever she went. She loved her Carl, my prayers to him, especially. Many prayers to the Family, whom I have always claimed as my Family. May God wrap all of you, in His Big Arms.
Love you more, Granny Jo.
Jo Ann (AKA Granny Jo) Montya
Family
November 5, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. She was a sweet lady and will be missed by all who knew her.
Betty Schluter
Friend
November 5, 2020
Love and prayers sent to your family during this time.
Debbie Laechelin
Friend
November 5, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful lady and dear friend. Sending heartfelt sympathy to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Rhonda Harrison
Friend
