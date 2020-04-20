Home

Betty Jean Johnson Coleman


1946 - 2020
Betty Jean Johnson Coleman

December 29, 1946 ~ April 6, 2020

Betty Jean Johnson Coleman, died April 5, 2020 at her home in Casper, Wyoming after a short illness. Her memorial services will be held at a later date. Betty was born on December 29, 1946 in Sanger, Texas to Eli Walter and Johnnie Mae Johnson. She attended Fred Moore High School in Denton, Texas. Betty was one of the kindest people you could ever meet, and she will be surely missed. Betty was a faithful member of the Rock of Ages Christian Church, in Casper, Wyoming, Mark Twain Lewis, Pastor. She is survived by her brothers, Curtis, Gregory, Steve and Johnny Johnson and a host of nieces and nephews.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 20, 2020
