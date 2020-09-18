Betty Jo Henderson Cross(August 2, 1931 - September 12, 2020)Betty Jo Cross, 89 of Denton, TX passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her three sons and family on September 12, 2020. She was born August 2, 1931 in Bradley, Arkansas to John Hollie and Betty Wooldridge Henderson.She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband of 64 years, Charles Jack Cross, Sr.She is survived by her three sons: Jack Cross, Jr. and wife Denise of San Antonio, TX, Steve Cross and wife Helena of Stillwater, OK and David Cross of Denton, TX; six grandchildren: Lauren Cross and husband Brian Reed, Creagh Cross and wife Shelby Day, Truitt Cross and wife Shelby, Kelli Eytcheson and husband Caleb, Kaitlyn Cross and Joshua Cross; and six great-grandchildren: Kenadee, Covin, Quincy and Henderson Cross, and Ava and Emma Eytcheson.Born in Bradley, Arkansas and raised in England, Arkansas Betty graduated from High School in England where she was active in sports and played high school basketball. After graduation she enrolled at the University of Arkansas where she graduated in 1954 with a degree in Home Economics. While at the university she met her future husband Jack Cross. Their first son Jack Jr. was born in Shreveport, Louisiana where they lived for a short time while Jack finished his Doctorate. Upon receiving his Doctorate, the three moved to Denton where Jack accepted a teaching position at the University of North Texas and where their sons Steve and David were born. They resided in Denton for the rest of their lives.Betty was an expert homemaker and was totally devoted to her husband and raising their three sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren. After Jack's retirement from the University of North Texas, they traveled extensively throughout the United States and overseas, played in several bridge groups, and spent their time between Denton and their second home in Bella Vista, Arkansas. Betty was a devoted and active member of First Baptist and later Southmont Baptist Church where she served in many different capacities throughout her life. She was active in different University women's groups, volunteered her time in many Denton community service organizations, and was a loyal follower of the University of Arkansas Razorbacks.A memorial service will be held at Southmont Baptist Church in Denton on Saturday, September 26 at 11:00 A.M.