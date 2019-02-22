Betty Jo Robinson



Betty Jo Robinson, 85, of Sanger, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Saturday, February 16, 2019. She was born in Limestone, Tennessee, in a farmhouse on the banks of the Nolichucky River on November 1, 1933. Always wanting to be independent, she worked up until finally retiring at 81 years-of-age. She was a member of Pilgrims Way Baptist Church and was an avid cat lady.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Mann Robinson; brother, Kenneth Whitson and a son James B. Miller, Jr.



She is survived by her three remaining children: Deborah Dirickson of Sanger; David Creasy and wife MaLinda of Telford, Tennessee; and Danny Creasy and girlfriend Lorie Swanson of Denton. She has six grandchildren: Sarah, David, Blaine, Alicia, Allan and Corey and 12 great-grandchildren: Alexis, Elissa, Isabel (Izzy), Maya, Madison, Jessica, Kyla, Kaiden, Allan (A. J.), Thea, James and Liandra.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Pilgrims Way Baptist Church in Sanger, Texas.



The family would like to express a special and heartfelt thank you to Sue Thompson, Lorie Swanson, and Alison Mateen.



