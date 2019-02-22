Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coker Funeral Home - SANGER
403 Pecan St.
Sanger, TX 76266
(940) 458-3311
For more information about
Betty Robinson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Pilgrims Way Baptist Church
Sanger, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jo Robinson


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Jo Robinson Obituary
Betty Jo Robinson

Betty Jo Robinson, 85, of Sanger, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Saturday, February 16, 2019. She was born in Limestone, Tennessee, in a farmhouse on the banks of the Nolichucky River on November 1, 1933. Always wanting to be independent, she worked up until finally retiring at 81 years-of-age. She was a member of Pilgrims Way Baptist Church and was an avid cat lady.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Mann Robinson; brother, Kenneth Whitson and a son James B. Miller, Jr.

She is survived by her three remaining children: Deborah Dirickson of Sanger; David Creasy and wife MaLinda of Telford, Tennessee; and Danny Creasy and girlfriend Lorie Swanson of Denton. She has six grandchildren: Sarah, David, Blaine, Alicia, Allan and Corey and 12 great-grandchildren: Alexis, Elissa, Isabel (Izzy), Maya, Madison, Jessica, Kyla, Kaiden, Allan (A. J.), Thea, James and Liandra.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Pilgrims Way Baptist Church in Sanger, Texas.

The family would like to express a special and heartfelt thank you to Sue Thompson, Lorie Swanson, and Alison Mateen.

Arrangements are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to www.cokerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now