Betty June Hunt
Betty June Hunt, 83, of Sanger passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the home she shared with Tommy and Christy. She was born on December 21, 1936, the youngest of three children to William and Gatha (Coggins) Hunt in Van, Texas.
Betty attended school in Van ISD and was a beautiful cheerleader who always had both boyfriends and girlfriends surrounding her. Those bonds made in high school created lifelong friendships. Her cheerleader voice carried on as she yelled for Mark and Kelly on the basketball court or baseball field. Music seemed to inspire her whether it was playing the piano, listening to The Voice on TV, or singing in the choir at Asbury United Methodist Church. Her favorite Sunday morning routine was watching Joel Osteen, Robert Morris, Charles Stanley and Andy Stanley.
Betty attended classes at TWU and worked for various local businesses including Dr. Charles McAdams, and she was the joint owner of a Denton furniture store for several years. She was employed at Boeing Aerospace and Electronics in Corinth beginning in 1988 as an Administrative Assistant in OD/Training before being promoted in 1990 to Administrative Associate in Human Resources until she retired.
Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the loves of her life. She adored seeing pictures of them or visiting with them in person. It was a blessing that she and her dog, Ginger, were able to live with Tommy and Christy for the past three years She leaves a legacy of love behind when God gave her wings after three days on Hospice Care. The family is grateful for the few weeks of help the staff of Mayberry Assisted Living provided and for the loving comfort of VNA Hospice.
She is survived by her daughter, Christy June Kerner and husband Tommy of Sanger, sons, Mark Mayo and wife, Beverly of Frisco, Kelly Mayo of Denton, nine grandchildren including Scott, Bryan, Kyle, Christopher, Stephen, Jackson, Brandi, Jake and Chad and eight great-grandchildren of which she was blessed to have, Landon, Kori, Max, Jack, Aree, Isla, Adelay and Braxton. She was lovingly known as Mom, BeBe, Memaw, friend, and Aunt Betty. She is also survived by three nieces and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Colleen Landrum (brother-in-law Alton), brother, Merle Hunt (sister-in-law Peggy) and her mother and father.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas. A Memorial service will follow, starting at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors. Pastor Jon Germer of Legacy Church in Argyle will officiate. Family and friends are invited to continue celebrating Betty's life at Tommy and Christy's home in Sanger.
Please consider making a memorial contribution to Refuge for Women North Texas at 306 N. Loop 288 #199 Denton, Tx 76209 or electronically at https://www.rfwntx.org/onetimegift and enter "In memory of Betty Hunt". Flowers are also welcome, but your love and support are the only things necessary!
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020