Betty Lette
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Asbury United Methodist Church
Denton, TX
Betty Lette


1925 - 2019
Betty Lette Obituary
Betty Lette

Betty Lette, 94, of Denton passed away on December 19, 2019 in Denton. She was born on June 10, 1925 in Chesterland, Ohio to William and Bertha (Potts) Murfello.

She graduated from Chesterland High School in Chesterland, Ohio. She married the late Roger Lette in 1946. Betty always put her church and her God first. Being a member of Asbury Methodist Church for 45 years and doing everything she could for anyone she came across. She loved gardening and sewing clothes and many crafts for local hospitals and the church annual bazaar. She always tried to look at people through God's eyes. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Her smile and personality inspired everyone she came in contact with. She so loved everyone and everyone she met loved her.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Brunkus and her husband Dennis of Chesterland, Ohio, son, Gary Lette and his wife Shannon of Ardmore, Oklahoma, brothers Billy and Fred Murfello of Ohio, four grandchildren, Nick Brunkus and his wife, Amy of Ohio, Danielle Brown and her husband Larry of Ardmore, Oklahoma, Taylor Lette of Weatherford, Oklahoma, Elizabeth Lette of Lonegrove, Oklahoma and two great-grandchildren, Adam Brunkus and Kate Brown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Lette, son, Billy Lette, her mother and father, sisters, Emily Murfello and Jeanie Atwell and brother Tony Murfello.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Asbury United Methodist Church in Denton, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Asbury United Methodist church or an organization of your choice in honor of Betty Lette.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Dec. 20, 2019
