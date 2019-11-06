|
Betty Lorraine (Davis) Brown
Betty Lorraine (Davis) Brown, 75, of Denton, passed away Monday morning, November 4, 2019, with her family at her side. She was born in Lewisville to Robert A. Davis and Reta L. (Alexander) Davis on March 3, 1944. She graduated from Denton High School in 1962.
Early in her career she worked for General Telephone Company, Texas Instruments, the Denton County Tax Office, and then on to various administrative positions. For many years she conducted the administrative and operational duties for over 20 companies, including Interstate Salvage, Muffler Masters and Warehouse Parts, to name a few.
On December 25, 1990, she married the love of her life, Jack Brown, in Lake Dallas, TX. Together they began and ran many businesses in and around Denton County spanning several decades. She was a true entrepreneur.
Betty was grounded in her faith at a young age. She grew up in the Lake Dallas United Methodist Church where she later became a Lay Leader. While living in Justin, she & Jack were instrumental in founding the Alliance Church of Christ, and she was adamant that the new church would have a large steeple residing on top that could be seen from a distance. To this day the lit steeple can be seen for miles away. Betty is currently a member of Gateway United Baptist Church.
She was a longtime member of Bible Study Fellowship in Denton. For many years she was a participant as well as a children's discussion leader, touching the lives of many young children in the area. She loved each occasion when she was in the grocery store or at a restaurant and was recognized by one of her little friends, especially after they were no longer very little.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Rhea Ann McNett, step son, Russell Brown, step daughter, Tamara Brown McCarty, brothers & sister-in-laws: James and Patsy McCurley of Lake Dallas, Herb and Claudine McCurley of Denton, Joe and Vicki Davis of Kaufman, 7 step grandchildren, 1 step great grandchildren, many nephews, nieces, and cousins, as well as a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years Jack Brown and her parents.
The family will be at DeBerry Funeral Directors Wednesday night from 6-8:00 p.m. for visitation. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the Gateway United Baptist Church with Rev. Buddy Owens officiating. Burial will be at Swisher Cemetery in Lake Dallas.
Pallbearers will be Roger McCurley, Larry McCurley, Randy McCurley, Vince McCurley, Greg Spurr and Bobby Gentry.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her memory to Solaris Hospice, The Glenn Garcelon Foundation, the Swisher Cemetery Fund or the .
The family would like to express a sincere thanks to Solaris Hospice and to Christy and Carla for their care throughout her final days.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2019