Betty Joyce Groves Pugh, 85, of Denton passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Denton. She was born October 3, 1933 in Denton, Texas to Paul and Ilean Ashworth Groves.



She graduated from Denton High School in 1950 and married G.C. Pugh, Jr. on September 16, 1956. Betty retired from Moore Business Forms after 40 years of service. She was a faithful member of GracePointe Church and was an amazing prayer warrior.



Betty is survived by her daughter Paula Pugh Hart and husband John of Denton, step-daughter, Donna Johnson and husband Gary of Kingsport, Tennessee, grandchildren, Emily Davis and her husband Sam of Denton, Daniel Hart of Denton, Brittany Cassell and husband Jake of Jonesborough, Tennessee, great grandchildren, Jackson and Allie Kate Davis of Denton and Eliana and Pierce Cassell of Jonesborough, Tennessee.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Lorene Groves and her loving husband.



Visitation will be Sunday, February 10th from 2-5 P.M. Funeral service will be Monday, February 11th at 11 A.M., both will be held at DeBerry Funeral Directors with the Rev. Bill Black officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to GracePointe Church, 3000 E. McKinney St. Denton, TX 76209.