|
|
Betty S. Upchurch
Betty S. Upchurch, 91, passed away on January 8, 2020 in Denton, Texas.
Betty was born in Albany, Georgia on March 26, 1928 the daughter of Jesse D. Sasser and Elmer Woodall Sasser.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Leigh Jarmillo and husband Jose of Denton, TX, son, Les Upchurch of Colorado Springs, CO, sister, Grace Walker, along with 4 grandchildren, Elise Upchurch, Amber Phillips & husband Garrett, Andy Jaramillo, Jasmine Morris & husband Chris, and great-granddaughter, Marrisa.
Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday January 14, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 1200 N. Elm St., Denton, TX 76201, with Father Don Johnson officiating.
On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020