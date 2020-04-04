|
Betty Zane Foster
Betty Zane Foster, 95, of Denton, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Renaissance Care Center in Gainesville.
Mrs. Foster was born on August 16, 1924 in Aubrey to William L. and Elizabeth Adeline (McBride) Copeland. She was married to George Ray Foster on October 31, 1938 in Denton; he died on June 16, 1986. She worked as a seamstress for many years for Russell-Newman and also for herself.
Betty is survived by her son, George Duwayne Foster and his wife Jeanie of Sanger; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sons, David Ray Foster, James Dennis Foster, Gary Thomas Foster; sister, Margaret Sanders.
A come and go visitation will take place from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday, April 6 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust St., Denton. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Park, 3801 Roselawn Dr., Denton.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2020