Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Roselawn Memorial Park
3801 Roselawn Dr
Denton, TX
Betty Zane Foster


1924 - 2020
Betty Zane Foster Obituary
Betty Zane Foster

Betty Zane Foster, 95, of Denton, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Renaissance Care Center in Gainesville.

Mrs. Foster was born on August 16, 1924 in Aubrey to William L. and Elizabeth Adeline (McBride) Copeland. She was married to George Ray Foster on October 31, 1938 in Denton; he died on June 16, 1986. She worked as a seamstress for many years for Russell-Newman and also for herself.

Betty is survived by her son, George Duwayne Foster and his wife Jeanie of Sanger; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sons, David Ray Foster, James Dennis Foster, Gary Thomas Foster; sister, Margaret Sanders.

A come and go visitation will take place from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday, April 6 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust St., Denton. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Park, 3801 Roselawn Dr., Denton.

Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2020
