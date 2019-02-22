Dr. Bettye Blanch Myers



Dr. Bettye Blanch Myers was born in Heavener, OK, September 26, 1926, to Jay and Gladys Myers. Her mother was a school teacher and her father was a railroad engineer. She grew up in Heavener with her brother Lt. Col. William G. Myers and a host of family, friends, teachers, and peers who have all blessed her with a lifetime of being loved.



After completing the 11th grade in Heavener, Bettye enrolled at Texas Woman's University and within three years earned a bachelors degree in 1946 in Health, Physical Education, Recreation, with a minor in Government-Sociology. She went on to complete a master's degree at TWU in 1947, also in Health, Physical Education, & Recreation, but with a minor in Education. In 1960, she earned a PhD in Counseling Psychology from the University of Michigan.



Following teaching positions at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, Alabama College, and the University of Michigan, Dr. Myers returned to TWU as a faculty member in 1961.



Dr. Myers loved teaching and had a stellar career in education, but she also was deeply engaged with the Denton community. She served in a number of organizations and held leadership positions with many of them, including AIDS Services of North Texas, Cross Timbers Girl Scouts Council, the Denton City-County Day School, the Denton Parks Foundation, the Family Resource Center, Flow Health Care Foundation, Heart's for Homes, Kiwanis International, Serve Denton and the United Way. She also was elected to the Denton Independent School District Board of Trustees and served as board president. A middle school in the Denton school district bears her name.



Additionally, Myers was a prolific speaker. She gave more than 130 motivational speeches and conducted 245 workshops and seminars to a wide array of audiences in the United States and Guam.



To recognize her service and contributions, the city of Denton declared Sept. 26, 2006, as "Bettye Myers Day." Following her retirement at TWU, Myers was named a Professor Emerita, and in 2016, the universitys butterfly garden was named in her honor.



Myers received more than 30 awards related to education or civic participation over her lifetime, including the TWU Cornaro Award for Outstanding Senior Faculty.



Bettye is survived by her Oklahoma family Paula Fawn Daniels, Anita and Jim Trojan, Kay Lynn and David Huddleston, Amy & Matt Thielke, Dr. Ryan and Kaci Trojan, Dr. Brandon and Sara Trojan, Kyle and Rachel Huddleston, and 7 great children, longtime friends, Robbie Reid, Pat Miller and Kay Kolb.



Bettye was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Lt. Col. William G. Myers (Bill), longtime friends, Melvin Daniels, Betsy Tandy and Peggy Richardson.



Rosary will be Tuesday, February 26 at 6 pm at DeBerry Funeral Home, 2025 West University, Denton, TX, Reception immediately following the Rosary, Texas Woman's University, Pioneer Hall, 1600 Bell Avenue, Denton, TX, The Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, February 27 at 3 pm at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2255 N. Bonnie Brae St., Denton, TX. Graveside service, Thursday, February 28 at 10 am in Heavener Memorial Park Cemetery, Heavener, OK.



She will be dearly missed by all you knew her!



In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary