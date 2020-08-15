Bill "Bear " Nelson
Bill "Bear" Nelson passed away peacefully at home on August 06, 2020. He grew up in Roswell, New Mexico. He earned a BS at Baylor and an MS and EdD from North Texas. Bear was married for almost 46 years to the love of his life, Karen "Huggy" Nelson. He taught at Northwest High School for many years and was the sponsor of the Linseed Club.
Bear enjoyed watching college and high school football, going to the Brickhouse Gym to visit and get in a little exercise, and just being at home. He is survived by his wife, Huggy, and his beloved Ragdoll, Mishka.
There will be a private service at a later date.