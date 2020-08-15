1/1
Bill (Bear) Nelson
1937 - 2020
Bill "Bear " Nelson

Bill "Bear" Nelson passed away peacefully at home on August 06, 2020. He grew up in Roswell, New Mexico. He earned a BS at Baylor and an MS and EdD from North Texas. Bear was married for almost 46 years to the love of his life, Karen "Huggy" Nelson. He taught at Northwest High School for many years and was the sponsor of the Linseed Club.

Bear enjoyed watching college and high school football, going to the Brickhouse Gym to visit and get in a little exercise, and just being at home. He is survived by his wife, Huggy, and his beloved Ragdoll, Mishka.

There will be a private service at a later date.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
August 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
August 14, 2020
I had the honor to work with Bear, starting in 1993. As everyone knows, he was a unique teacher and was a magnet to all of his students. He was always joyful when he was with his kids. He taught me a lot about the priority of relationships first with students. He didn't have to make a speech about it...he just lived it. I am so thankful to have known him, learned from him, and served with him. Bear will be greatly missed, but not forgotten. My only regret...he never gave me a nickname.
Jim Chadwell
Coworker
August 12, 2020
Bear was such a Great man and a influential teacher. His personality and the way he related to his student was second to none. I talked of him for many years and was just having a conversation about how him and his wife Huggy was my two favorite teachers growing up. He was one of Gods blessings and will be truly missed.
SEAN FAUBION
Student
August 11, 2020
What a great teacher, man, and friend. I had him for all the classes he taught while I was in school. Physical Science, Chemistry, and Physics. But learned much more than those subjects from him. ........ Greatness.
Alan "Kraut" Schluter
Student
August 11, 2020
Bear was a great teacher! He treated every student with kindness and respect. How he was able to come up with (and remember) so many nicknames, I will never know, but Linseed was a great group to be in. Many hugs and well wishes for Huggy Bear. You are in my prayers. - Lizzy, Class of ‘92
Elizabeth q Wheeler McConaghy
Student
August 11, 2020
Bear, you were a legend and one of my favorites so many years ago. Gone, but not forgotten. Your memory will live on until the oldest among us rejoins you in the Kingdom. Rest peacefully.
Kyle Hicks
Student
August 11, 2020
Bear was an amazing man and teacher. He will be missed by so many. Linseed Forever
Erin “Garden Variety”
Erin Hall
Student
August 11, 2020
Bear Nelson was one of those teachers who inspired his students and always made you feel special while challenging you to learn. It was teachers like him that molded me into an educator. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. RIP Bear...Melisa McKee Rhodes Class of 83
Melisa McKee Rhodes
Student
August 11, 2020
I am a former student of Bear Nelson from Northwest High School. I really enjoyed being in his class and receiving one of his honored nicknames. I’m so sorry for your loss. He will always be remembered lovingly.
Janet Truitt Rodden
Student
August 11, 2020
An amazing teacher, and man. Will never forget all the great times in Biology class. A true gem! Rest In Peace, Bear Nelson.
Dawn &#8220;Sunrise&#8221; Fodor-Uhl
Student
August 11, 2020
inspiration to my children with kindness and gentle nature and enduring love for Baylor





























frances fowler
August 11, 2020
Bear was the type of teacher they make movies about. I've been remembering all the nicknames he gave out with classmates on Facebook since we heard about his passing. When you earned a nickname you knew you were in his "family". He made us feel like his family. Lots of love and prayers to Huggy, the "family" and friends that are missing him today. "Jarring" John Slinker
John Slinker
Student
August 11, 2020
Bear, you always found a way to make us laugh, smile, enjoy science, and made our lives all much greater for it. Thankful for all you did for us at Northwest. Teachers like you are one in a million. Sending love and prayers to your family. Miss you and your larger than life personality!

Casey “Speedbump” Chumbley
August 11, 2020
You were a great man and a teacher. I appreciate you caring so much about me and my family. I think about your class and the laughs we had in it. You always brought a smile to my face. Thanks again Bear!
Linseed Forever!!!
Jonathan &#8220;Sid Man&#8221; Vinzant
Student
August 11, 2020
I was failing at chemistry until Bear gave me a nickname...”Paula Beans...who knew why that name but it meant EVERYTHING to me.
Much love
Paula Bailey
Student
August 11, 2020
Wow!! Bear you will be missed!!
Jonathan Wittmis
Student
August 11, 2020
Rest In Peace! You will be greatly missed. Sending prayers for you wife and family.
Kay Thurman
Student
August 11, 2020
You will be missed. Wonderful teacher and mentor. He taught me to have fun while teaching.
Suzanne F
Friend
August 11, 2020
Condolences and prayers to all. I am so sorry to hear about Bears passing. He was one of my most favorite teachers and will never be forgotten. Linseed Forever, Bethie.
Beth Converse
Student
August 10, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well liv
John Slinker
Brother
August 10, 2020
One of my favorite teachers in high school. Quick with a joke, clever, and never one to back down from a good antagonizing. I’m very sorry to hear of his passing. His encouragement in class made me work harder. I always looked forward to his classes. Sic ‘em Bear. No more W.E.’s.
Jerry Hull
Student
August 10, 2020
So sorry to hear of Bear’s passing. Really enjoyed his classes and personality, he was a great teacher who made learning fun.
Mike &#8220;Breeze&#8221; Fowler
Student
August 8, 2020
I was honored to be his friend and I will miss his smile and our conversations. I hope you find strength Huggy, and enjoy the wonderful memories that he's left you when you need them the most.
Paul Hansen
Neighbor
