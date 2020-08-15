I had the honor to work with Bear, starting in 1993. As everyone knows, he was a unique teacher and was a magnet to all of his students. He was always joyful when he was with his kids. He taught me a lot about the priority of relationships first with students. He didn't have to make a speech about it...he just lived it. I am so thankful to have known him, learned from him, and served with him. Bear will be greatly missed, but not forgotten. My only regret...he never gave me a nickname.

Jim Chadwell

Coworker