|
|
Billie Lorene Upchurch
Billie Lorene Upchurch died April 3rd, 2020. A celebration of life with family will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Billie was born on August 4th, 1941. She loved spending time with her family and crocheting different things for her grandchildren. She also loved professional football, especially the Dallas Cowboys and never missed a Cowboy game if she could help it. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Ray Upchurch, three sisters and two brothers.
Survivors: Son: Bobby Upchurch and wife Teresa Upchurch of Monett, MO, Daughter: Sherry Boydston and husband Robert Boydston of Glen Rose, TX, Step-Son: Robert Upchurch of Quitman, TX, two sisters and one brother, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 8, 2020