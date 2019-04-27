Home

DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Billie Suthard
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
Graveside service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Comfort Cemetery
Alexandria, TX
Billie Louise Suthard


Billie Louise Suthard Obituary
Billie Louise Suthard

Billie Louise Suthard, 88, of Denton passed away on April 25, 30129 in Denton. She was born on September 1, 1930 in Medina, Texas to Alfred and Julia (Howard) Keese.

Billie met Donald "Red" Suthard, a Virginia native, while he was on furlough from the Air Force with her first cousin Jack Keese. They were married in April of 1950 in Kerrville, Texas. After spending time in both Texas and Virginia during their first years of marriage, the young couple finally settled in Alexandria, Virginia, where they raised their only son, Stanley and many Basset Hounds. She was a longtime member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Ladies Auxiliary VFW.

Billie worked for 35 years in the Financial Planning Department of Alexandria Hospital, from where she retired as Budget Director in 1995. After the deaths of her husband and son, she moved to Denton, Texas to be near her family. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, friend and Aunt Bill to many. She was exemplary in human kindness, compassion and steadfastness and she will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her niece Sandy Evans Noles and nephews Steve Evans, James Hollimon, and Howard Hollimon, and many great nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Suthard, son, Stanley Suthard, sisters, Edna Noles, Annie Hollimon and Laura Jean Holliman.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 3-4 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas. Services will follow in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors. A graveside service will be held at noon on Saturday May 4, 2019 at Mt. Comfort Cemetery in Alexandria, Virginia.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 27, 2019
