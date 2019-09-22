|
Billie R. Farris
Billie R. Farris, 90, of Denton, TX, passed away on September 19, 2019. He was born on May 18, 1929 in Duncan, OK to Theodore Raymond and Clara Ruth Farris. He married Sydney Ruth Katz on October 18, 1952, a marriage that lasted 60 years.
Dad proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and then had a 26-year career with Chevron Oil Company as a Geological Engineer. He established and managed several oil and gas companies after retiring from Chevron. Dad was passionate about his work with the Optimist Club in Gainesville, TX and was a long-time member and elder of First Christian Church in Gainesville and Denton. One of his and Mom's most satisfying accomplishments was the purchase of a place at the Gainesville Boat Club on Lake Texoma where they remained members for over 50 years and which continues to provide great memories of special family times through the fourth generation.
Dad was preceded in death by his father, mother, wife, brother Jerry, sister Ann and sister Kay. He is survived by his son, Tom Farris and wife Peggy of Gainesville, TX; daughter, Linda Bradshaw and husband Jim Frye of Midland, TX;daughter, Kathy Miller and husband Steve of Yukon, OK; grandchildren, Nolan Bradshaw and wife Jodi, Bret Farris and wife Ashley, Courtney Brown and husband Rob, Troy Farris and wife Holly, Michelle Kinzer and husband Kelly, Chelsea Wyckoff and husband David; great grandchildren, Braxton, Carter, Sam, Ben, Tucker, Nora, Jay, Jake, Rylie, Anna, McCoy, Levi, Olivia, Reichert, and Brody; also survived by his brother John Farris of Marlow, OK, brother-in-law Bill Wood of Lawton, OK, and several nieces and nephews.
His was a life well-lived as evidenced by the positive impact he had on everyone he came in contact with. He will be missed greatly.
A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday morning, September 28, 2019 and a memorial service will be held at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton at 1:30 p.m. that afternoon.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25, 2019