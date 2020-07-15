Billie Sue Warren Powers NivensBillie Sue Warren Powers Nivens was born December 31, 1923 to Drew R. Warren and Dora Mae Warren in Hollis, Oklahoma. She was 96 years of age when she passed due to complications suffered from a broken hip.She had 2 brothers Carl Warren of Dallas and B.W Warren of Pampa, TX who both preceded her in death. When she was three years of age they moved to Duke, Oklahoma and she attended all 12 years of school in Duke.On October 12, 1940, she married Raymond Powers. To this union were born 3 children, Ramona Vaughn, Karen DuMond and Jimmy Powers. Jimmy preceded his Mother in death on May 21st, 2012.She married Cecil "Jack" Nivens on May 22, 1982 in Hedley, Texas and lived there until after his death on January 16, 2001. In 2003 Sue moved to Mesquite, Tx. to live with her daughter, Karen and son-in-law David DuMond. In February 2008 they relocated to Holley Lake Ranch, TX. In September 2016 she relocated to Denton where her daughter Ramona and son-in-law Walter lived and resided at Mayberry Gardens Assisted Living Facility.She is survived by her daughters, Ramona Vaughn and husband Walter of Shady Shores, Tx, Karen DuMond and husband David of Weatherford, OK. and daughter-in-law, Tammie Powers of Lubbock, Tx. Grandchildren: Deborah Tolle of McKinney, TX ; Mike Tolle & wife Amber of Sanger, Tx.; Kylie Powers & Kendall Powers of Lubbock, TX.; Great grandchildren: Jake Thompson of Sanger; Savana Manchester & husband, Matt of Denton, TX., McKenna Moses of McKinney, Tx.; Great Grandchildren Natalie Tolle & Joe Don Tolle of Sanger Tx., Hayden, & Coaly Powers of Lubbock, Tx. & Great-Great Grandchild Elijah Manchester of Denton. There are several cousins and many friends and loved ones. She will be sorely missed!Sue loved gardening and cooking for her family and friends. She was an active member of the Baptist Church where she was currently living, but maintained her membership at First Baptist Church in Hedley. She was also a member of the Eastern Star at Hedley. She was known all over for her love and ability to play Skip-bo.There will be a public viewing on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 1-6 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas.Bruce Howard, Pastor First Baptist Church in Hedley will officiate the Graveside service at Rowe Cemetery in in Hedley, TX. Under the direction of DeBerry Funeral Directors, Denton, TX.