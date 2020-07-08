1/1
Billy Daniel Polley Sr.
1953 - 2020
Mr. Billy Daniel Polley, Sr.

Mr. Billy Daniel Polley, Sr. of Slidell, Texas passed away on July 2, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Paula Higgs Polley, His son Bill Polley, Jr. (Tracy), his son John Polley (Brandy), his daughter Lori Truhe (Robert), his daughter Katherine Garza (Howard), his sister Kay Duffy (Frank), his sister-in-law Sue Polley and his 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his parents Forrest and Geraldine Polley of Krum and his brother David Polley.

A come and go viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at DeBerry Funeral Directors. There will be a graveside service held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Tyson Cemetery on Tyson Lane in Valley View, Texas 76272. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to allow for more attendance and flexibility given the world today.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Viewing
10:00 - 06:00 PM
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
JUL
9
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Tyson Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
