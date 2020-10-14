1/1
Reverend Billy Darrell Bennett Sr.
1938 - 2020
Reverend

Billy Darrell Bennett, Sr.

Reverend Billy Darrell Bennett, Sr., 82 years of age, completed his earthly journey and received his Heavenly reward on Friday, October 9, 2020, with his family at his side. Bill was born August 26, 1938, in Royce City, Texas to Nola Gladys Sullivent and Lum Bennett who have preceded him in death.

Bill met the love of his life, Marie Ann Marlow, in November of 1955 at Hats Drive-in where she worked as a carhop. They fell in love and married June 8, 1956, in Rockwall, Texas. Bill and Marie were married for 64 years. He immediately became a favorite brother-in-law to the Marlow sisters, Helen, Juanita, Hazel, Shirley, Janie, Betty, and Norma.

Bill and Marie found Christ in 1957 and started their journey of serving the Lord that day. Bill served as the churchs song leader, youth leader, and any other position that needed filled. He had a servants heart and always wanted to be busy at the Lords work.

Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1960 1963 and was honorably discharged as Corporal in 1963. His basic training was in Fort Hood, Texas and he was then sent to Italy to serve. Bill and Marie returned to the states in 1963 with a new baby boy, Billy Darrell Bennett, Jr. The new family started on their path serving God.

Bill began preaching in 1965 holding revivals at many churches in the North Texas area. His first pastorate was a small church in Royce City, then they moved to a small church in Dallas Victory Assembly of God. Bill was ordained by the Assemblies of God on June 16, 1977. At that time, he and his family moved to Denton to pastor First Assembly of God. They pastored there for 25 years until 2002. In 2001, Bill began serving as Chaplain to the Good Samaritan Society and retired from that position in 2013. Bills ministry touched the lives of many people throughout his years of service.

Throughout his life, Bill devoted his life to building churches and built several homes. He was a master builder and enjoyed working with his hands.

Bill is preceded in death by his mother, Nola Gladys Sullivent Brown, his father Lum Bennett, his brother, Charles Allen Bennett, daughter-in-law, Sandra Lee Bennett and son-in-law, Niles L. Harper.

Bill is survived by the love of his life, Marie Ann Marlow Bennett; son, Billy Darrell Bennett, Jr. (Debbie); daughter, Danielle Bennett; grandsons, Billy Darrell Bennett III (Erin), Nicholas Cory Andrew Brown (Amber), Matthew Jared Brown (Jamie); Rickey Ray Honea, Jr. (Danielle); granddaughter, Marissa LeeAnn Bennett.

Bill was also blessed to be called Grandpa by 10 great-grandchildren; Emery Rae and Finleigh Marie Brown; Camden Lee, Greysen Lyn, Tristen Mattie and Teagen Cory Brown; Logan Brody and Reese Marlow Bennett; Coy Wyatt and Brooklyn Honea. Bill is also survived by his sister, Ellen Jones (Michael) and a host of nieces and nephews. Bill never met a stranger and had special friends, too many to name.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 15 from 5 PM to 7 PM at DeBerry Funeral Home located at 2025 W. University Drive, Denton, TX 76201. Please practice COVID guidelines by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. The funeral will be held Friday, October 16 at 10 AM outdoors at Freedom Life Church under a tent, reminiscent of the Tent Revivals from the 50s and 60s. Freedom Life Church is located at 1609 Duck Creek Road, Sanger, TX 76266. Masks will be provided. Interment will be at Old Alton Cemetery in Denton immediately following the service.

The family would like to thank Rambling Oaks Nursing Home and the loving attention of the staff at Presbyterian Hospital of Denton for the care of our loved one.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
OCT
16
Funeral
10:00 AM
Outdoors at Freedom Life Church under a tent
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Memories & Condolences
October 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
October 12, 2020
May the Lord bring peace and comfort today and always to Aunt Marie, Darrell, Danielle, Ellen and all my Bennett family members. Heaven has a new Angel, shining His love and light upon us all. I will forever cherish and hold dear to my heart the memories and love Uncle Billy always contributed to my family. I am blessed and thankful for our many phone calls this year to talk, laugh, pray and sing together. Uncle Billy would always end our calls singing me "I gotta a feeling (everthing's gonna be alright). He will be greatly missed, until we all meet again one day.
Kellie Bennett Bayer
Family
October 12, 2020
Sending hugs and many prayers for the family and friends. He will be missed dearly.
Cindy Taylor
Friend
October 12, 2020
Sorry for your loss Darrell may God give yall peace .
Leon Gibson
Friend
October 12, 2020
Sending my condolences to you and your family Danielle. Special prayers for your mom, that God continue to give her strength and comfort during this time.
Jackie Lawson
Friend
