Billy Don Bounds



Billy Don Bounds 78 of Shady Shores passed away Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at Medical City Denton. He was born in Shady Shores on September 24, 1940 to Ernest Marcus Bounds and Eva Faye Shahan Bounds. He married Sharon Kay Lovell on February 4, 1977 in Lewisville, TX. They were members of the First Baptist Church of Corinth.



Billy was a member of the Denton County Antique Tractor Club. He was retired from Peterbilt and did contract labor work for the Town of Shady Shores Public Works Department.



The family will be at DeBerry Funeral Directors Monday night from 5-7:00 p.m. for visitation. Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Corinth with Rev. Bruce Larson and Rev. Buddy Owens officiating. Burial will follow at Swisher Cemetery in Lake Dallas.



He is survived by his wife Sharon Bounds of Shady Shores, children Kenneth Watson of Gainesville, Gracie Atkinson of Covington, Tina and husband Rick Bryant of Sanger, Billy Don Bounds, Jr. and wife Katie of Krugerville, Susan and husband Carter Shay of Slidell LA, daughter in law, Traci Galvan of Krugerville, sons, sisters and brother In-Laws, Herbert and Judy Lovell, Susan Armstrong, Linda Lovell and Carol Tullar, 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, and dear friend Judith, Nicki, Barbara S.



He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Irene Heard, brothers, Jack and Bobby Bounds.



Thanks goes to Medical City of Denton's staff, Dr. Jain, Dr. Acuff for their great kindness and care. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary