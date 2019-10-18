|
|
Billy Earl McCollum, Sr.
Billy Earl McCollum, Sr., 87, went to be with Jesus on October 16, 2019. He was dearly loved by many, and he will be greatly missed by not only his family, but also by his many friends and neighbors.
Bill was born in Valley View, Texas on September 30, 1932 to Wylie and Ada (Smith) McCollum. He married the love of his life, Joyce Ann Huey, on August 20, 1952 at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Cooke County, and they were married for 66 blessed years before Joyce passed away in 2018. Bill graduated from Valley View High School in 1950 and then enlisted in the army. He was a Corporal and served as a Military Police Officer at Fort Carson, Colorado. After his time in the Army, Bill and Joyce settled in Denton, Texas. In 1976, they built their home in Krum, and that is where he resided until his death. He had a fulfilling career at the University of North Texas and retired in 1992. After retirement, he enjoyed working at Rainey Farms driving a tractor and delivering plants. In his spare time, he loved building projects, camping trips, gardening, traveling, and spending time with his family. Bill served as a Deacon in the First Baptist Church of Krum, and he was a devoted and loving father and Papa.
Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife Joyce McCollum, parents Wylie and Ada McCollum and sister Wylene Potts. Bill is survived by his three children: Gayla White and husband Bobby of Valley View, Donna Carpenter and husband Rex of Akron, Ohio, and Billy McCollum, Jr. and wife Sheila of Krum. He is also survived by his siblings: Helen Muller of Valley View, Patricia Southerland of Gainesville, Phyllis Moon and husband Troy of Valley View, Jan Miller of Valley View, and John McCollum and wife Diane of Gainesville. Additionally, he is survived by his six grandchildren: Mark Rash and wife Tiffany, Amanda Harrolle and husband Scott McCurdy, Craig Carpenter and wife Rebecca, Colin Carpenter and partner Etienne Kallos, Shelby McCollum, and Sydney Wallace and husband Justin; seven great-grandchildren: Kaylee Barr, Grace Rash, Reed Rash, Daniel Harrolle, Knox Carpenter, Colette Carpenter, and Teagan Wallace; and multiple nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 12:30 to 2:00 PM at the New Life First Baptist Church in Krum, Texas. Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 PM with Rev Ed Gatlin officiating. Interment will follow at Jackson Cemetery in Krum.
Pallbearers will be Mark Rash, Craig Carpenter, Colin Carpenter, Justin Wallace, Kevin Lord and Tom Rainey.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2019