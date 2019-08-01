|
Billy Eldon Hicks
Billy Eldon Hicks, 87 years old, of Corsicana Texas left to be with his sweet Kay, the evening of July 28, 2019. It's what he always talked about: missing "his Sweet Kay." He was born April 24, 1932 in Boliver, Texas to Albert Eugene Hicks and Charley Cletus (Smith) Hicks.
Bill grew up in Ponder, Texas where he graduated from Ponder High School. He was an exemplary basketball A- team starter who often led Ponder's victories. His basketball day memories are those moments one could watch his eyes light up and his wide smile uncover his true passion for sports.
He was drafted into the Army where he served in the Korean War. He was a heavy artillery man, part of a three-man bazooka team and eventually a military police. Bill graduated from Tyler Junior College on the GI bill, and then went on to North Texas State where he received his Bachelor's in history. He was always set on becoming a lawyer, but family and life led him to become a teacher, and what a lover of education he became! He taught in Mesquite and eventually moved to Corsicana, Texas where he taught history, became a counselor, and principal. After receiving his Master's degree from East Texas Commerce, Bill Hicks entered CISD administration. Bill retired from Corsicana ISD after 30+ years of service...but continued to drive a school bus even after his retirement because in his words, "Hell, they needed drivers!"
Bill was an integral part of Corsicana High School's history. He was a peace maker who held students and teachers to the highest standards through tough love and genuine unending compassion.
Billy Eldon Hicks is preceded in death by his wife Janice Kay Hicks, his mother, Charley Cletis (Smith) Hicks, and his father, Albert Eugene Hicks; siblings, John Hicks, Wilson Hicks, Charley Hicks and Imogene Hicks and nephew, John Frank Hicks.
Bill is survived by his sister Ann Ennis and husband Bill Ennis, sisters-in-law: Martha Hicks, Sue Hicks, Joan Hicks, his children: Charlie and Trish Hicks, Marji and Mark Joyner, Anna and Steve Maples, Todd and Jaimie Hicks. His grandchildren: Britt Betts, Tanya Betts, Will Johnson, Tori Plemons Johnson, Lee Trammell, Waylon Trammell, Kaelin Hicks, Macy Hicks; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 5 from 10:00- 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Corsicana, Texas; service will follow 11:00-12:00; burial will follow at Resthaven.
Pall bearers will be Lee Trammell, Waylon Trammell, William Johnson, Randall Trammell, Cary Hicks, Bain Ennis. Honorary pallbearers are Britt Betts, Bryce Betts, Kirby Hicks, Sam Hicks.
Arrangements by Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home, Corsicana.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019