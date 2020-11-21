1/1
Billy Jack Kruger
1936 - 2020
{ "" }
Billy Jack Kruger

Billy Jack Kruger passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his home. He was born in Aubrey, Texas to Alvin and Florine Kruger on June 28, 1936. Billy married Marie Bottoms on January 14, 1953. He enjoyed hunting and carpentry.

Visitation will be held Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 10:30 AM to 3:00 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Monday also at DeBerry's. Interment will follow at Belew Cemetery in Aubrey.

Billy is survived by his wife Marie, Son Billy Don and wife Elizabeth of Sanger, TX, son Randy and wife Sonja Kruger of Sanger, TX and daughter Diana and husband David Inman of Justin, TX as well as 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.1 grandson proceeded in death.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
10:30 - 03:00 PM
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
NOV
23
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Memories & Condolences
November 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
November 20, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss ! Hugs and prayers ! ♥
November 19, 2020
Prayers for the Kruger Family. Billy was more than one of our deer hunters, we really loved him. As I look around my house and see the items Billy and Richard for us, I will always cherish them. Will miss talking with him in Nocona. Rest In Peace! From Diane and James Carpenter
James Carpenter
Friend
November 19, 2020
Man of god magnificent home builder friend good man
Leeroy Reedy
Friend
November 19, 2020
I'm sure going to miss you Pop. You may be gone, but you will never,ever be forgotten. I am a better man for getting to know you. Love you Pop. My heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to all of the Kruger family during this difficult time. May God be with you all.
Christopher Garner
