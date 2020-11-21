Billy Jack KrugerBilly Jack Kruger passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his home. He was born in Aubrey, Texas to Alvin and Florine Kruger on June 28, 1936. Billy married Marie Bottoms on January 14, 1953. He enjoyed hunting and carpentry.Visitation will be held Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 10:30 AM to 3:00 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Monday also at DeBerry's. Interment will follow at Belew Cemetery in Aubrey.Billy is survived by his wife Marie, Son Billy Don and wife Elizabeth of Sanger, TX, son Randy and wife Sonja Kruger of Sanger, TX and daughter Diana and husband David Inman of Justin, TX as well as 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.1 grandson proceeded in death.