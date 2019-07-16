|
|
Billy Ray Belz
Billy Ray Belz passed away on July 10 after a short illness. He was born Jan 29th., 1944 in Valley View Texas.
to Junior and Lorene Belz. He married Barbara Belz Sept 10th., 1966. He is survived by Pamela Jean Belz. Christina Ann Belz and Jeff Belz.
He is also survived by 5 Grandchildren, sisters Linda Blazi and Sharon Mikkelson.
He is preceded in death by his parents Junior and Lorene and one son Stephen Ray Belz. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church at 11 AM Tuesday morning. July 16th., 2019.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 16, 2019