Billy Ray GoodeBilly Ray Goode of Denton passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Medical City Denton. He was born in Moody, Texas to Ivy and Doris Goode on July 22, 1930. Bill married June Bolding on January 14, 1951 in Moody, Texas and worked for TXU for 38 years. Bill enjoyed garage sales, flea markets, telling stories, ice cream and spending time with his family, especially his four grandchildren.Viewing is scheduled for friends on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors. There will be a private family service later.Bill is survived by his wife June, daughter Gail Frisby and husband Jim, son Terry Goode and wife Debbie, sister Lanelle Welch, grandchildren, Kelly Jackson and husband Austin, Julie Frisby, Kasey Atterbury and husband Jason, Jud Frisby and wife Rashel, great-grandchildren Cade and Parker Jackson, Grace and Landon Atterbury, Hallie Frisby and another great-granddaughter on the way.He is also survived by a large extended family and many wonderful friends who will remember and continue his sense of kindness, generosity, and love of life. The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's name to First Baptist Church of Moody, 300 Ave. E, Moody, Texas 76557, Moody Cemetery Association, PO Box 25, Moody, Texas 76557 or to any charitable organization of your choice.