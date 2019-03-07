Billy Wade Dial



Billy Wade Dial, more affectionately known to most as "Bear", passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Red Bird Manor in Sanger at the age of 60. He was born on June 1, 1958 in Denton, Texas to Willie Wade and Margaret Joyce (Howard) Dial. At the age of two, his father passed away and his mother, Margaret, later married Edward Hernandez who raised Margaret's children as his own.



Bear was a graduate from Sanger High School with the Class of 1977. He loved his family, his friends and was a protector ofall. Bear owned and operated a tree service for several years and often employed the homeless. Many of whom he developed friendships with. He had a passion for motorcycles. Riding, repairing, tearing down and rebuilding, he loved it all. He would often say, "I love to ride because I feel free and I love the wind on my face".



He was preceded in death by both of his fathers and those who live on to cherish his memory are his mother, Margaret of Sanger; a daughter and step-daughter Breanna Joyce Dial and Jillian Lord both of Wichita Falls; one sister Jerrie Ann Knightstep; one brother Terry Joe Dial of Sanger; three grandchildren, Alden Lord, Uriah Lord and Andee Rose Canedo; a niece ReAnn Knightstep and nephew Andrew Dial.



A visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. Funeral services will be held at 10am on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Water's Edge Fellowship Church, 3003 Belz Rd, Sanger, TX 76266. Interment will be in Bolivar Cemetery. Pastor Chad Stephenson and Pastor Dewey Lang will be officiating the services.



The family would like to thank Red Bird Manor and staff for all of the care they gave Bear and have also requested, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Red Bird Manor, 1906 W Chapman Dr, Sanger, TX 76266.



Services are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to www.cokerfuneralhome.com. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary