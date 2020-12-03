1/1
Billy Wayne (Bill) Sangster
1948 - 2020
Billy (Bill) Wayne Sangster

Billy (Bill) Wayne Sangster, age 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020, in his home in Ponder, TX.

He was born December 14, 1948, in Bennington, OK to Talmage Sangster and Sara (James) Sangster and was the eldest of 5 children. He married Carol (West) Sangster on September 21, 1968, in Dallas, TX. They were married 50 wonderful years and were blessed with 4 children, 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

Bill is a veteran of the Marines and Army of 18 years and served in Vietnam while on active duty. After service he worked for and retired from the City of Denton. He was a loving husband and father.

He is survived by his two brothers, James and his wife Debbie, Lonny and his wife Cindy, sister Rita and her husband Terry; his children Carl, Bill and wife Donna, Leah and her husband Allen, and Amber; as well as 9 grandchildren Sarah, Kierstin and her husband Cain, Lauren, Brooke, Ruben, Zachary, Joseph, William, Allison, and one great-grandchild Thomas. He is proceeded in death by his parents, wife Carol, and brother Michael.

A memorial service for Bill will be held at 11:30am, Thursday December 3, 2020 at Dallas Ft. Worth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to The American Cancer Society.


Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2020.
