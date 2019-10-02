|
Blake Wilkinson
Blake Wilkinson died peacefully on September 29, 2019 in Denton, Texas at the age of 34.
Blake is survived by his parents, David & Kippie Wilkinson of Denton, Texas; Daughter Leah Wilkinson; Brother Clint Wilkinson of Denton, Texas; Sister in Law Laurie Wilkinson of Denton, Texas; Nephew & Niece Dylan & Autumn Wilkinson of Denton Texas; Grandmother, Joy Burgoon of Denton, Texas. He is preceded in death by Grandfather, Weldon Burgoon, of Denton, Texas; Grandparents H.B. & Billie Jean Wilkinson, of Denton Texas.
Blake was born on September 14, 1985 in Denton, Texas to David & Kippie Wilkinson. He attended Billy Ryan High School, worked at his Grandfather's store Weldon's Saddle Shop, and enjoyed spending time with his daughter. He was passionate about his shoe collection, loved being around his friends, and watching his nephew play basketball.
Visitation: Wednesday October 2, from 6-8pm at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home Denton, Texas with a graveside service at 10:00 am on Thursday October 3, 2019 at Trinity Cemetery Denton, TX.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made payable to; Leah Wilkinson Benefit Account PO Box 2147 Denton Texas 76202
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019