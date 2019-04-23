Bob C. Bertelsen



Bob C. Bertelsen 81 of Denton passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was born on November 12, 1937 in Pocatello, Idaho to Charles Christian Bertelsen and Mary Hazel Hancock Bertelsen.



He married Joyce Ward on September 21, 1957 in Biloxi, Mississippi while he was serving in the US Air Force. He later worked for the Federal Aviation Administration.



He was active in the Texas Corvette Cruisers Club.



The family will be at DeBerry Funeral Directors Chapel Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. for visitation. Funeral Services will begin at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel with Rev. Bruce Troy officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton.



Bob is survived by his wife Joyce Bertelsen of Denton, His Brother William Bertelsen of Salt Lake City, Utah, his Sister Beverly Hope of Pocatello, Idaho, his Son Robb Bertelsen and wife Amy of Denton, his Daughter Kari Powers and husband Keith of Argyle and 9 Grand Children (and a Great Grand Daughter on the way).