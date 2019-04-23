Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
For more information about
Bob Bertelsen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bob Bertelsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob C. Bertelsen


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bob C. Bertelsen Obituary
Bob C. Bertelsen

Bob C. Bertelsen 81 of Denton passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was born on November 12, 1937 in Pocatello, Idaho to Charles Christian Bertelsen and Mary Hazel Hancock Bertelsen.

He married Joyce Ward on September 21, 1957 in Biloxi, Mississippi while he was serving in the US Air Force. He later worked for the Federal Aviation Administration.

He was active in the Texas Corvette Cruisers Club.

The family will be at DeBerry Funeral Directors Chapel Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. for visitation. Funeral Services will begin at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel with Rev. Bruce Troy officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton.

Bob is survived by his wife Joyce Bertelsen of Denton, His Brother William Bertelsen of Salt Lake City, Utah, his Sister Beverly Hope of Pocatello, Idaho, his Son Robb Bertelsen and wife Amy of Denton, his Daughter Kari Powers and husband Keith of Argyle and 9 Grand Children (and a Great Grand Daughter on the way).
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now