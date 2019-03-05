Bob Dean Lee



Bob Dean Lee, 63, of Denton, passed Sunday, March 03, 2019. It was sudden and unexpected. He was born March 17, 1955 to Milford and Avis (Samples) Lee, Ponca City, Oklahoma.



Bob attended University of Texas earning his B.S. and M.B.A., and his M.S. from Stanford University. He married Sherry Weems on May 29, 1976 in Houston, Texas and they had four children.



He was much more than the volunteering he did for Vision Ministries or First Refuge Ministries. He was much more than a member of First Baptist Church, or the Director of family care at Grace Like Rain Ministries. He was the reflector that God used to demonstrate His love on a daily basis. Anyone who knew him, knew of his ability to calm the greatest anxiety, give wisdom for every situation, lighten the darkest moment, and ever pointing all to His personal comfort and Counselor, Jesus. He loved unselfishly, and none more than his wife, children, grandchildren and golden retrievers.



He is preceded in death by his mother, Avis Samples Lee. Bob is survived by his wife, Sherry Lee, his father, Milford Lee, Texas, his daughters, Linda Woodbridge, and Stephanie Schmeltzle, his sons, David Lee and Martin Lee, his grandchildren Caleb Woodbridge, Tyler Woodbridge, Caleb Schmeltzle, Teddy Lee, Daniel Schmeltzle, his sisters, Connie Moore and Martha Lee, and his brother, Gregg Lee.



Visitation with the family will be at DeBerry Funeral Directors on Wednesday, March 06, 2019 from 7-8:30 P.M. Memorial service will be at First Baptist Church on Thursday, March 07, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. Pastor Kenny Robison officiating.



Memorials in honor of Bob may be made to Grace Like Rain, 3300 Sundown Blvd, Denton, Texas 76210.



The family is grieving the loss of this irreplaceable man of God, but finds peace and comfort in the certainty of Bob's trust and faith in Christ, and the promise that he will be seen again in heaven. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2019