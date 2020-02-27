|
|
Bob Glenn Brown
Bob Glenn Brown, 86, of Pilot Point, TX, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Pilot Point. He was born November 13, 1933 in Pilot Point to William "Buck" and Alta (Ewton) Brown. Bob married Patsy Moses on September 6, 1958 in Pilot Point. He served in the United States Army. Bob founded Pilot Point Florist and owned it for 30 years. He worked for Bell Helicopter for 29 years, was a long-time member of the Pilot Point Ford Masonic Lodge #270, and a member of the American Legion Post 550.
Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patsy of Pilot Point, TX; two sons, Cash Brown of Pilot Point, TX and Russell Brown of Aledo, TX; three grandchildren, Blakely Brown, Madison Brown, and Taylor Brown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Buck and Alta; brother, Jim Brown; and sister, Lois Jones.
Visitation will be held 6:00PM-7:30PM, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Slay Memorial Chapel in Pilot Point, TX. A funeral service will be held at 10:00AM, Friday, February 28, 2020 at Slay Memorial Chapel in Pilot Point, TX with Mark Leonard officiating and G.A. Moore assisting. Interment will follow at Pilot Point Community Cemetery in Pilot Point, TX. Online condolences may be shared at www.slaymemorialfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Terri Slay and Slay Memorial Funeral Center.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2020