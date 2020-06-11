Bobbie McClintick



1932 - 2020



Bobbie Fred (Bartlett) McClintick, 87, of Denton went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was in the presence of her loving family.



Bobbie was born in Brownfield, Texas to Lee and Zelma (Melton) Bartlett. Sadly, Zelma passed when Bobbie was only two. In 1937, Lee married Faye Strickland, and together they raised Bobbie and her siblings in Meadow, Texas on the family farm. Bobbies work ethic and incredible character were developed by her loving and hard-working parents.



These traits served her well as she attended Texas Tech and later entered the work force. Her banking career spanned four decades, beginning as a teller at Brownfield State Bank and ending in retirement as Vice President of Western National Bank in Lubbock. Bobbie served as Officer in many organizations such as American Business Womens Association, American Bankers Association and Lubbock Business Womens Association. She was the recipient of numerous achievement awards throughout her career.



Bobbie met her much-loved husband, Tom, when he swept her off her feet on the dance floor the night they met. They were blessed to spend many years together until Toms passing in 1997.



Bobbie enjoyed spending time with friends and family, playing cards and games, eating out and shopping. She was a woman of faith and principle, who instilled values in us such as loving and serving God, the importance of hard work, kindness, service to others, generosity and love for family and country. Above all, Bobbie was a mother and grandmother. She will live forever in our hearts.



Bobbies spirit will live on through her daughter, Debbie Lewis and her wife Melissa Pittillo of Denton, their children Michael and Rylee Lewis-Pittillo, and all the family and friends that knew and loved her.



She was preceded in death by her mother and father, her son Mike Lewis, her sister Martha Pitts, and brothers Lee Bartlett Jr. and James Bartlett.



Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at New Life Church in Sanger, Texas at 2:00 PM.





