DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Bobbie Ruth Patton


1932 - 2020
Bobbie Ruth Patton Obituary
Bobbie Ruth Patton

Bobbie Ruth Patton 87 of Krum passed away Monday morning, February 10, 2020 at Presbyterian Hospital of Denton. She was born in Waxahachie, Texas on March 25, 1932 to Forest Evans Smith and Lola May (Fincher) Smith. She graduated from Crosier Tech in Dallas, Class of 1949. She was a member of the Cindy Lane Missionary Baptist Church in Lewisville. Bobbie Married Richard Wayne Patton on October 26, 1951 in Dallas, he preceded her in death on August 8, 2019. She was employed by Orthopedic Associates for 20 years and the last 10 years of her career she worked for Dr. John Anderson.

Bobbie is survived by a son, Terry Wayne Patton and wife Leila (Bud) of Krum, 2 sisters, Wanda Smith of Seagoville, Linda and husband Gene Hinkle of Krum, brother, Harold Gerald Smith and Wife Kathy of Mansfield, grandchildren; Mallory and Walton Moran, Parker and Kaysie Patton, Jackson Patton, Mikayla Woods and Shelby Woods all of Krum, great grandchildren, Mia Moran and Nolan Patton.

She was preceded in death by her parents Forest Evans and Lola May Smith, husband, Richard Wayne Patton and daughter, Jerri Beth Patton.

Bobbie was laid to rest next to her husband, Richard, at Jackson Cemetery in Krum, Texas on Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2020
