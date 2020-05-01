Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
For more information about
Bobby Kiser
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Sunday, May 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, May 4, 2020
Cedarlawn Memorial Park
Sherman, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Kiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Jack (B.J.) Kiser


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby Jack (B.J.) Kiser Obituary
Bobby Jack â€œB.J.â€ Kiser

Bobby Jack "B.J." Kiser, 72, of Denton passed away on April 26, 2020 in Denton. He was born on August 21, 1947 to Jack and Nelda (Dickey) Kiser in Sherman, Texas.

In his youth, Bobby was very active in Boy Scouts of America earning the rank of Eagle Scout and becoming a Vigil member of the Order of the Arrow. He spent several summers as a swimming & lifesaving instructor at Worth Ranch in Palo Pinto, TX. He attended two National Jamborees, one in Colorado Springs & one in Valley Forge, PA. and a trip to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. He graduated from Denton High School in 1966. He served in the United States Navy in the late 60's until he was honorably discharged. Bobby worked at the City of Denton in the Waste Water Treatment Plant beginning October 29, 1973 until he retired in December of 2004. He then briefly worked for the City of Flower Mound as Plant Operations Manager for 5 years before retiring from there in April of 2011.

Bobby had a love for all things outdoors. He loved to be at the lake fishing, he loved dove hunting with his friends and family, and he loved spending time with his grand kids. He had a passion for sports and played softball for many, many years. He loved the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and the Dallas Mavericks. Bobby was a gentle giant. He was great in stature but he was the kindest, most generous soul. He never met a stranger and he could strike up a conversation with anyone. He always had a smile on his face and cheered up everyone in the room. He was a faithful father, grandfather, spouse, and companion. He loved to cook and try new recipes. He was a great provider and he made sure that his family and loved ones were always taken care of. He worked endlessly and was always selfless in all areas of his life.

He is survived by his daughter, Kelly Poole and husband Clint, and children Hunter (6) and Hadleigh (4) of Nacogdoches, Texas, Kimberley Hoffpauer and daughters Nancy (14) and Mae Ella (7) of Spring, Texas, his brother Billy Kiser and wife Carolyn of Denton, his longtime companion, Sandra Strange and sons, Wes Byrne and family, and Russell Chambers and family and nieces and nephew. He is preceded in death by his wife Nancy Kiser (2000) and his parents Jack (1988) and Nelda Kiser (2011).

There will be a viewing on Sunday, May 3, 2020 from 2-4 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas. A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman, Texas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -