Bobby Jack â€œB.J.â€ Kiser
Bobby Jack "B.J." Kiser, 72, of Denton passed away on April 26, 2020 in Denton. He was born on August 21, 1947 to Jack and Nelda (Dickey) Kiser in Sherman, Texas.
In his youth, Bobby was very active in Boy Scouts of America earning the rank of Eagle Scout and becoming a Vigil member of the Order of the Arrow. He spent several summers as a swimming & lifesaving instructor at Worth Ranch in Palo Pinto, TX. He attended two National Jamborees, one in Colorado Springs & one in Valley Forge, PA. and a trip to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. He graduated from Denton High School in 1966. He served in the United States Navy in the late 60's until he was honorably discharged. Bobby worked at the City of Denton in the Waste Water Treatment Plant beginning October 29, 1973 until he retired in December of 2004. He then briefly worked for the City of Flower Mound as Plant Operations Manager for 5 years before retiring from there in April of 2011.
Bobby had a love for all things outdoors. He loved to be at the lake fishing, he loved dove hunting with his friends and family, and he loved spending time with his grand kids. He had a passion for sports and played softball for many, many years. He loved the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and the Dallas Mavericks. Bobby was a gentle giant. He was great in stature but he was the kindest, most generous soul. He never met a stranger and he could strike up a conversation with anyone. He always had a smile on his face and cheered up everyone in the room. He was a faithful father, grandfather, spouse, and companion. He loved to cook and try new recipes. He was a great provider and he made sure that his family and loved ones were always taken care of. He worked endlessly and was always selfless in all areas of his life.
He is survived by his daughter, Kelly Poole and husband Clint, and children Hunter (6) and Hadleigh (4) of Nacogdoches, Texas, Kimberley Hoffpauer and daughters Nancy (14) and Mae Ella (7) of Spring, Texas, his brother Billy Kiser and wife Carolyn of Denton, his longtime companion, Sandra Strange and sons, Wes Byrne and family, and Russell Chambers and family and nieces and nephew. He is preceded in death by his wife Nancy Kiser (2000) and his parents Jack (1988) and Nelda Kiser (2011).
There will be a viewing on Sunday, May 3, 2020 from 2-4 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas. A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman, Texas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 1, 2020