|
|
Bobby Jay Bays
Bobby Jay Bays, 75, of Denton, died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Medical City in Denton.
Mr. Bays was born on March 31, 1943 in Dallas, TX to J.C. and Virginia (Priddy) Bays. He was married to Sandra Elaine Williams on August 7, 1980 in Denton. He served in the United States Air Force and was a member of the Green Valley Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Elaine Bays of Denton; daughters, Crystal Ann Bays-Herrera of San Marcos, Katherine Guerra of Thackerville, OK, Kim Sprabary of Thackerville, OK; son, Michael Paul Sprabary of Denton; brother, Danny Ray Bays of Sanger; eight grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Clinkinbeard and one granddaughter, Jessica Hilliard.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, March 29, 2019 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust St., Denton. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Green Valley Baptist Church, 9901 FM 428, Aubrey. Interment will follow at Cooper Creek Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2019