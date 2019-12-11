|
|
Bobby Lee Fincher
Bobby Lee Fincher died on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in Denton, Texas. He was 85.
Bobby is survived by children Jeffrey Fincher and his wife Kelly of Denton, Kim Campbell and her husband Kevin of Denton; grandchildren Chris Callaway and Chloe Callaway of Denton, Max Fincher of Bristol, England, and Mark Fincher of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. His wife, Anne Cox Fincher, died in 2016.
Bobby was born on August 28, 1934 in Clarksville, Arkansas to Emzlie Jeff and Agnes (McSwain) Fincher. He met Anne at the University of Arkansas where both were undergraduates, and they married on August 29, 1954 in Springdale, Arkansas. After completing a B.S. in Geology, he worked in oil field services. He later completed a M.S. in Mathematics at Oklahoma State University. He moved his young family to Denton in 1963 where he joined the mathematics faculty at Texas Woman's University. He later completed a Ph.D in Mathematics at Indiana University.
Bobby and Anne were very involved in the early years of the Denton Community Theater. As a result of this experience, he developed a life-long passion for theater. His last act included a production of King Lear that he produced, directed and starred in at the Actors Studio in London, England.
Bobby and Anne were married for over 60 years and made numerous trips together to Europe.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Little Chapel in the Woods, Texas Woman's University, Denton. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a .
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019