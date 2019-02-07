Bobby Jack "Mr. Lin " Linenschmidt



Bobby Jack "Mr. Lin" Linenschmidt passed away on February 5, 2019. Bobby was born on September 22, 1945 to Albert H. Linenschmidt and Mary Edna Ganzer Linenschmidt of Denton Co., Texas. He was a graduate of Denton High School and received his B.S. and Master's degrees from NTSU. He taught 36 years for Dallas I.S.D. and one of his greatest joys was helping others. Bobby was a life-long member of The First Methodist Church of Sanger, Texas.



He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Oesch Linenschmidt; son, Mark Christopher Linenschmidt and wife, Susan; four grandchildren, Jordan, Taylor, Luke and Lauren Linenschmidt; sister, Virginia L. Singleton; brother-in-law, Roger Oesch; and many friends.



He is preceded in death by a son, James Robert "Robb" Linenschmidt.



Visitation will be from 10:00am-11:00am on Friday, February 8, 2019, at Sparkman Funeral Home, 1029 S. Greenville Avenue, Richardson, Texas 75081. A memorial service will immediately follow in Sparkman Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Ganzer officiating. Interment will be at 1:30pm at Blue Mound United Methodist Church Cemetery, 8421 I -35, Denton, Texas 76207.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to The American Kidney Fund or a .



Arrangements are under the care of Sparkman Funeral Home of Richardson, Texas. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2019