Bobby Wayne Miles
Bobby Wayne Miles, age 72, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 22, 2019 at his home in Sanger, Texas.
Born February 7th, 1947 in Dallas, Texas.
Bobby was a Texas Cowboy, U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran, and a Law Enforcement Officer. He was a talented carpenter and a skilled auto technician. He was a daddy, brother, uncle, son, and friend. A devoted husband to his beloved wife, DeLoyres, for 52 years. Always celebrating life to the fullest, he was a true country boy at heart. Loving hard and giving his all to those he loved.
Bobby is preceded in death by his mother, Jimmie Hartley. He is survived by his wife DeLoyres Miles, 2 daughters, Rebecca (Stephen) Quick, Sarah (Coby) Rangel, 4 grand children, Olivia Miles, Zachary Quick, Austen Quick, Mitchell Stoltz, 1 great-granddaughter Jasmine Basco, father George Hartley, 2 brothers Joe (Bonnie) Hartley, Dean (Sandy) Hartley, 2 sisters-in-law Myra Thornton, Debra (Rhett) Windham. He leaves behind many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of the following charities: www.diabetes.org or
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 25, 2019