Bobby Wayne Wilson



Bobby Wayne Wilson, 77, of Levelland passed from this life on June 25, 2019 in Levelland. No services are scheduled at this time.



He was born November 4, 1941 in Big Spring. Bobby served our country in the United States Navy and Texas National Guard.



Bobby was an instructor at Tarrant County Junior College and University of North Texas in the Department of Industrial Arts. He retired as Professor and Department Chair at South Plains College in the Department of Industrial Arts. Bobby was also a farmer.



He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, friend, teacher and mentor.



Bobby was preceded in death by his mother, Hortense Knight Wilson; and mother-in-law, Edna L. Fowler.



He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Neva Wilson of Levelland; children, Shauna Wilson Falcinelli and husband Dominic of Denton, Bobby Wayne Wilson, Jr. of Denton, and Stacey Wilson Swenson and husband Michael of Little Elm; and grandchildren, Maverick Swenson, Rebekah Swenson, Phelan Graham, Ronan Graham, and Tony Falcinelli.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials be made in Bobby's memory to South Plains College.



Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Krestridge Funeral Home. (806) 897-1111 Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 30, 2019