Bonnie Jo Travelstead
Bonnie Jo Travelstead of Sanger passed away in the early morning of August 6, 2020, in Denton, Texas. The daughter of Oma (Taylor) and Winnie Ernest Sullivan, Bonnie, was born on December 12, 1924, in Pilot Point, Texas.
Bonnie was a graduate of Pilot Point High School with the Class of 1942. On December 12, 1942, she married Vance Ernest Travelstead in Greenville, Texas. Bonnie was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary with the VFW in Denton. She worked at Tempco-Vaught in Grand Prairie and then became a Brazer at Victor Equipment in Denton, where she remained until her retirement in 1994 at the age of 70.
She was preceded in death by her husband Vance; her parents; a sister, Betty Waide; and one brother Raymond Sullivan. Those who remain to cherish her memory are her children, Betty Watson of Sanger, Sandra Atchison and husband Wesley of Sanger, Ernest Ray Travelstead and wife Sherry of Krum, and Renee Travelstead of Dallas. Additional survivors include; five beautiful grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
A visitation is scheduled from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm for Monday, August 10, 2020, at Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. Memorial services are to be held at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church in Sanger. Pastor Grant Bowles and Dr. E. L. McNeal will officiate the services.
Services are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. You are welcome to make condolences to the family, honoring Bonnie's life at www.cokerfuneralhome.com
