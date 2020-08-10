1/1
Bonnie Jo Travelstead
1924 - 2020
{ "" }
Bonnie Jo Travelstead

Bonnie Jo Travelstead of Sanger passed away in the early morning of August 6, 2020, in Denton, Texas. The daughter of Oma (Taylor) and Winnie Ernest Sullivan, Bonnie, was born on December 12, 1924, in Pilot Point, Texas.

Bonnie was a graduate of Pilot Point High School with the Class of 1942. On December 12, 1942, she married Vance Ernest Travelstead in Greenville, Texas. Bonnie was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary with the VFW in Denton. She worked at Tempco-Vaught in Grand Prairie and then became a Brazer at Victor Equipment in Denton, where she remained until her retirement in 1994 at the age of 70.

She was preceded in death by her husband Vance; her parents; a sister, Betty Waide; and one brother Raymond Sullivan. Those who remain to cherish her memory are her children, Betty Watson of Sanger, Sandra Atchison and husband Wesley of Sanger, Ernest Ray Travelstead and wife Sherry of Krum, and Renee Travelstead of Dallas. Additional survivors include; five beautiful grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

A visitation is scheduled from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm for Monday, August 10, 2020, at Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. Memorial services are to be held at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church in Sanger. Pastor Grant Bowles and Dr. E. L. McNeal will officiate the services.

Services are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. You are welcome to make condolences to the family, honoring Bonnie's life at www.cokerfuneralhome.com.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Coker Funeral Home - Sanger
AUG
10
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Coker Funeral Home - Sanger
403 Pecan St.
Sanger, TX 76266
(940) 458-3311
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
August 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Linda Hewlett
Friend
August 8, 2020
My deepest condolences and love for the family... Praying for you all!
Ronda West
Friend
August 8, 2020
Bonnie was always so sweet and I remember her as always smiling. The last time I saw her was a few years ago at Wesley and Sandra's Anniversary Party, and she was still a beautiful lady. She raised a wonderful family. May God comfort each of them.
Marinel Lewis
Friend
August 7, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
